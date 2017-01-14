Shahid Kapoor follows strict boot camp regimen for 'Padmavati'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) is currently shooting his next magnum opus 'Padmavati' with a terrific star cast of Deepika Padukone playing the titular Rani Padmini, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh.

These three amazing actors will be getting into the skin of their characters for the film as we know how strict a director SLB is. Shahid, who will be playing Deepika's husband in the film is following a strict diet regimen these days to perfect his look.

IANS quoted a source close to the actor as saying, “Apart from working out for two hours a day every day, Shahid was on a strict diet for 40 days which included eating 50 gm of brown rice and steamed vegetables in the entire day. The actor also went off salt and sugar completely for 15 days, during which some of his closer shots were being filmed.”

"Shahid has always put in effort in the various looks he has essayed on screen through the course of his career and his look in 'Padmavati' is something audiences have never seen before. The star has been shooting in a 14-hour shift and yet makes the time to work out for two hours everyday”, added the source.

"That, and a strict diet of 50 grams slow release carbohydrates and protein, is part of the gruelling regime to tone and define his physique. He even went without sugar and salt for 15 days," said the source.

The 'Haider' star underwent a complete boot camp regime, under the guidance of trainer Samir Jaura, to work on his physique.

Talking about Shahid's regime, Jaura said: "The aim was to lose some body fat and gain lean muscles. The training and diet plan intensified 40 days before he began shooting in November with him going off salt and sugar for 15 days when close-ups were taken. Now they start the portions of him in royal costumes and since he needs to look bigger, we've added more carbs."

(With IANS inputs)