Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor unveils new promo of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'—Watch

On Sunday, the actor shared a brand new promo of his upcoming film on Twitter.

Shahid Kapoor unveils new promo of &#039;Batti Gul Meter Chalu&#039;—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for release of 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam and has Shahid in the role of a lawyer. The songs of the movie have created quite a buzz and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Shahid on screen. The actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, 'Padmaavat'.

Check it out here:

The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also helmed Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' is slated to release on September 21, 2018. The film will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014. The movie has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment.

On the personal front, the actor welcomed a baby boy with wife Mira Rajput on September 5 this year. The little bundle of joy is their second child after Misha, who was born on August 26, 2016.

Two days after the newborn came into this world, proud papa Shahid took to his social media handle and introduced his baby boy as Zain Kapoor. The couple was spotted coming out from the Hinduja hospital.

Shahid KapoorBatti Gul Meter ChaluShraddha Kapoor

