Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu shooting resumes

The shooting of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer lighthearted social drama film Batti Gul Meter Chalu resumed on Friday in Mumbai after a brief halt. There were speculations that the movie had been suffering a financial crisis.

The film, which kicked off in Uttarakhand in February this year, had come to a halt over several issues including the non-payment of dues.

As per a report, things seem to have sorted now as producer Prernaa Arora KriArj Entertainment, who was earlier producing the film, has moved out of the project. And producer Bhushan Kumar has taken over the film.

"The modalities have been worked out and the remaining remuneration of the actors will be paid. Bhushan has all the rights now and will be taking the film forward," a source close to the film was quoting telling Mumbai Mirror.

Recently, Prernaa Arora has lost out on several big projects. Only last month, she was involved in a messy tussle with Abhishek Kapoor over 'Kedarnath' release date and a legal battle with John Abraham's 'Parmanu'. Moreover, the producer has also been kicked out of musical-comedy 'Fanne Khan', directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Bhushan Kumar has also taken the reins in his hands for Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer 'Fanne Khan'. Notably, Anil and Aishwarya, who worked together in 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Apke Paas Hai' will be sharing screens space together after a gap of 17 years.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' takes a realistic look at an electricity theft scam. The film also features Yami Gautam in the role of a lawyer and is scheduled to release on August 31.