Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' all set to score a century at the Box Office

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree' has proved to be a massive hit. The film which is a horror-comedy by genre has drawn the audience to the theatres since its release on August 30.

With a fresh on-screen pairing and an unusual storyline, 'Stree' directed by Amar Kaushik is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures.

He wrote:

"#Stree is all set to cross ₹ cr today [Sat; Day 16]... Will be the ninth Hindi film to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr. Total: ₹ 97.67 cr. India biz. (sic).

#Stree is all set to cross ₹ cr today [Sat; Day 16]... Will be the ninth Hindi film to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr. Total: ₹ 97.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 15 September 2018

Once 'Stree' crosses the Rs 100 crore milestone, it will become the ninth film of 2018 to score a century at the Box Office.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

According to Maddock Films, the makers, "Stree is a first of its kind horror comedy, inspired from a true phenomenon. The film is set in a town called Chanderi, where men have started disappearing mysteriously. Is 'Stree' taking them away? Who is she and what does she want?"

Stree clashed with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the Box Office. Interestingly, Stree garnered more eyeballs and attracted more moviegoers.

Shraddha has not had a good time at the Box Office in the recent past. Her previous releases -'Haseena Parkar', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Ok Jaanu' - could not make a mark. However, she has two big films lined up for release - 'Saaho' starring 'Baahubali' Prabhas and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor, with whom she has worked in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Haider'. Stree has given her career the much-needed boost and turned out to be one of her most successful films.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has critically successful films to his credit. And since his debut with 'Rann' in 2010 and 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', he has created a niche for himself in the industry. Stree has struck gold at the Box Office for Rajkummar.

Here's wishing 'Stree' team hearty congratulations.