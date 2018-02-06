Shree Narayan Singh to direct Ekta Kapoor’s film on Dr. Verghese Kurien

Mumbai: A biopic on Verghese Kurien the man who brought the milk revolution in the country is on the anvil. Balaji Motions Pictures, headed by Ekta Kapoor has reportedly bought the rights to make the film and it will be based on a book titled I Too Had A Dream penned by the ‘The Milk Man of India’ himself.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha helmer Shree Narayan Singh has been roped in by Balaji to direct the film.

The social drama is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. It has acquired the film rights for the book "I Too Had A Dream", which chronicles the life of Kurien, who dedicated his life to shaping up India's milk industry, a statement said.

"Balaji has always strived to bring interesting stories on screen, and the story of Dr Verghese Kurien is not only engaging but extremely inspiring too. I am delighted to collaborate with Shree Narayan Singh to tell the story of a true visionary," Ekta said.

Singh said: "The film will talk about not just making profits and being a huge enterprise but also Dr Kurien's role in empowering general public, espically women, at the grassroot level. Dr Kurien was a visionary businessman, philanthropist and a great human. He wanted to study nuclear engineering but ended up in the dairy industry."

Kurien is known as the architect of India's White Revolution, which catapulted India to be the world's largest milk producer.

The makers however haven’t revealed the name of the actor who will play Kurien in the film.

Singh, who had teamed up with Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was appreciated for his work in the film which was socially relevant. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Sudhanshu Pandey and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The film highlighted the importance of hygienic sanitation facility within the households in rural India.

And now, the filmmaker is busy with his next – Batti Gul Meter Chalu – starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. This film also deals with a socially significant subject, reports suggest.

(With IANS inputs)