Sonam Kapoor to play a cop in Nikkhil Advani's thriller drama

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who impressed the audience with her versatile acting skills in films - 'Sanju', 'PadMan' and 'Veere Di Wedding' earlier this year, has quite a good projects in her kitty.

The actress will be seen along with her father-actor Anil Kapoor in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' also starring Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla and 'The Zoya Factor'. In the meantime, reports are coming out that Sonam has been approached by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for his next thriller-drama and will be seen as a cop.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that Sonam Kapoor is very much a part of Nikkhil Advani's next thriller. It is a much-delayed project which is all set to go on floors soon. The makers are currently looking for the right male actor to star opposite Sonam Kapoor. The film is reportedly titled 'Snow'. More details about this crime thriller are awaited.

As per reports, the makers of the film had been discussing this project for the longest period of time and things have finally been materialized.

On the other hand, sources close to Sonam have denied the report altogether.



On the personal front, Sonam tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Anand Ahuja in a traditional ceremony in May this year. The wedding was a starry affair and pictures and videos of the star wedding were all over the internet for several days.

Regarding 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', the title is based on a super-hit song from 1994 film '1942: A Love Story'. It will also mark the Bollywood debut of south actress Regina Cassandra, who along with actress Madhumalti Kapoor, have crucial roles in the film.

The movie is about a Hindu woman who falls in love with a Muslim man, whose life falls apart when she discovers her father’s infidelity with a woman who aspires to be an actress. The teaser of the film was released on June 27 2018, and it is expected to hit screens on February 1, 2019.

