Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety collections: Kartik Aaryan starrer has got Box Office smiling!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's latest comedy-drama 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has done incredible business at the Box Office. The film starring Sunny Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha has hit the right chord with the audiences.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. The film has managed to become the third most profitable ventures of 2018 so far.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety emerges TRIUMPHANT... Does FANTASTIC biz over the weekend... Fri 6.42 cr, Sat 9.34 cr, Sun 10.81 cr. Total: ₹ 26.57 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

#SonuKeTituKiSweety should continue its WINNING STREAK on weekdays, as per current trending... The word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG... The film has won over youngistaan as well as the family audience... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

TOP 3 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu versions

2. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

3. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

After 'Padmaavat' and 'PadMan', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' has emerged victorious at the Box Office. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has previously worked with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha in 'Pyaar Ka Punchanama' series.

Produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the film released on February 23, 2018. The filmmaker's previous two outings had an instant connect with the audience owing to its hilarious take on relationships in modern times.

Kartik and Nushrat's pairing remains the ultimate jodi for the filmmaker as they were a part of the series in both the previous films while Sunny was seen playing one of the friends in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which hit the screens in 2015.

The music of this venture has been widely appreciated. It also features rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's famous comeback song 'Dil Chori' which is a rehashed version of Hans Raj Hans' 'Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya'. Besides YoYo, Simar Kaur and Ishers have lent their vocals to the song.