Stree Box Office collections prove it's a blockbuster ride!

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are basking in the glory of their superhit outing together 'Stree'. The film has clicked with the audiences and received a warm response from one and sundry. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: "#Stree is a UNIVERSAL HIT - a rarity in today’s times... Has worked in plexes and single screens, metros and beyond metros...[Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 88 lakhs, Sun 1.51 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.24 cr, Wed 34 lakhs, Thu 34 lakhs. Total: ₹ 128.10 cr. India biz."

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is busy with Saina Nehwal biopic and has a major outing 'Saaho' lined-up for release. Rajkummar too has his kitty full with films such as 'Mental Hai Kya' and 'Made In China', 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' etc to name a few.

Have you seen 'Stree' as yet?

