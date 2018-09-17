Stree Box Office collections: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer continues magic run

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree' has hit the right chord amongst the viewers. The horror comedy has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#Stree continues its REMARKABLE journey, despite multiple films - new as well as holdover titles- eating into the market share... [Week 3] Fri 2.14 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 106.18 cr. India biz.”

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.