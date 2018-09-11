हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stree Box Office collections: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy wins hearts!

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. 

Stree Box Office collections: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s horror comedy wins hearts!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood has got its yet another fresh pairing in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The duo's performance in horror comedy 'Stree' has been appreciated by one and sundry. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: “#Stree maintains its strong pace on Day 11 [second Mon]... Biz was affected in some circuits due to bandh... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr. Total: ₹ 85.60 cr. India biz.”

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms. 'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

Have you seen 'Stree' yet?

Tags:
streeStree box office collectionsstree collectionsShraddha KapoorRajkummar RaoBollywood

