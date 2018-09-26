हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stree Box Office collections: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao can smile wide

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba.

Stree Box Office collections: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao can smile wide

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's recent outing 'Stree' has clicked with the audiences and received a warm response from one and sundry. 'Stree' has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters with viewers showering their love to the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote: "#Stree [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs, Tue 87 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.93 cr. India biz."

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night.

Have you seen 'Stree' as yet?

