Stree Box Office report: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer marches towards Rs 100 cr

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest outing together 'Stree' has ticked all the right boxes and the audiences have showered their love by giving it a big thumbs up. It has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters.

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest outing together 'Stree' has ticked all the right boxes and the audiences have showered their love by giving it a big thumbs up. It has emerged as a sure shot winner at the ticket counters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures with fans. He wrote:

'Stree' features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles while Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee play pivotal parts in the film.

The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. under the banner of Maddock Films in association with D2RFilms.

'Stree' is apparently based on the urban Indian legend of Nale Ba which is about a witch who knocks on people's doors at night. 

