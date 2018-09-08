हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
stree

Stree collections: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer takes box office by storm

Stree collections: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer takes box office by storm

New Delhi: The much entertaining horror-comedy 'Stree' has emerged a box office winner and movie buffs can't stop praising the film. After receiving a thumbs up from critics as well as the audience, 'Stree' continues to rake in moolah at the box office. The film has now inched closer to the 70 Crore mark and its lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and basking in the success of their latest outing.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Stree withstands the opposition from new Hindi releases... Expected to witness big growth on Sat + Sun... Should cross ₹ 75 cr on Sun [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.78 cr. India biz.”

Well, we do agree with Taran that the figures might go up on the weekend!

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles and has been helmed by Amar Kaushik.

On its opening day, 'Stree' had performed better than it was expected by minting over Rs 6.82 Cr.

So will the hit-film have a sequel? Well, looks like it will as Rao was quoted by PTI as saying,"We are putting serious thought behind the sequel. There is definitely a thought. There are a couple of ideas that Raj and DK were thinking about but we wanted to know how people will respond to the film. The response has been overwhelming. So, we are keeping our fingers crossed,"

