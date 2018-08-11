Student Of The Year 2 star Ananya Panday to make her debut in a Ranveer Singh film?

New Delhi: This year has been raining newcomers in Bollywood. After Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's smashing entry into movies with 'Dhadak', fans are excited to watch Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's debut on the big screens.

However, there has been a delay of sorts in both of their respective films. While Sara's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput initially faced a glitch but is now back on track, Ananya's debut film 'Student Of The Year 2' has been pushed for next year release.

Now, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that Ananya might make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. According to Pinkvilla.com, the young and pretty Ananya reportedly has a cameo in the film. The report has been originally attributed to an entertainment portal in.com.

Quoting a source, the report states that Ananya will be doing a special cameo in the film which has got Ranveer playing a rapper. The film is set to hit the screens on February 2019. Therefore, technically, Ananya will be seen on the big screens much before 'Student Of The Year 2' which is hitting the screens on May 10, 2019.

Hmm...sounds interesting, right?

'Student Of The Year 2' is backed by Dharma Productions. It stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role and also introduces Tara Sutaria to movies. This time it's going to be a two-heroine project unlike the first part 'Student Of The Year' which was a two-hero starrer. It is helmed by Punit Malhotra.

Also, the buzz is strong that the original students—Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen doing a cameo in the second part of the franchise.