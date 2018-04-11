Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff welcomes Tara Sutaria, the new entrant in Karan Johar's class—See poster

New Delhi: Karan Johar's much talked about 'Student Of The Year 2' (SOTY) is high on the buzz word and rightly so. Ever since the filmmaker announced th sequel to 'SOTY', fans were keen to know about the star cast. While Tiger Shroff leads the pack, rumours about the leading ladies were floating everywhere on social media.

The makers have finally revealed the first actress to be cast in the sequel which happens to be Tara Sutaria. The gorgeous actress will be seen opposite Tiger in the film which will reportedly also have another female lead on board. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on November 23, 2018.

The actor welcomed his new co-star on Twitter and shared the new poster as well. Check it out here:

Speculations are rife that Chunky Panday's darling daughter Ananya too will be seen making her big screen debut in 'Student Of The Year 2'. The film is being directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their smashing debut in Karan Johar's directorial 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. The movie turned out to be a big gainer that year and helped these actors shape up their respective careers.

Tiger meanwhile is basking in the glory of his lastest hit 'Baaghi 2' opposite Disha Patani. It will be interesting to see how his on-screen chemistry turns out to be with the fresh faces in 'SOTY2'.