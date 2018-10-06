हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Sui Dhaaga Box Office collection: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's film's business declines

The film had a phenomenal run at the Box Office for a week.

Sui Dhaaga Box Office collection: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan&#039;s film&#039;s business declines
Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's maiden outing together 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' has received a positive response at the Box Office. The film saw an opening of Rs 8.30 crore and continued to show a decent growth. However, after having a phenomenal run at the box office for several days, the film has registered a decline at the ticket counter. 

As per industry experts, the film's collection was marginally low on the day eight as it collected only Rs 1.75 crore on Friday. The film stands with the net collection of Rs 64.25 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the week one Box Office collections of the movie writing, "#SuiDhaaga registers a decline on Day 8... Biz should witness growth on second Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 64.25 cr. India biz."

Here's the day-wise collections of the film

Day 1: 8.30 crore
Day 2: 12.25 crore
Day 3: 16.05 crore
Day 4: 7 crore
Day 5: 11.75 crore
Day 6: 3.80 crore
Day 7: 3.35 crore
Day 8: 1.75 crore

This is the first time Anushka is sharing screen space with Varun.

'Sui Dhaaga' is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts. The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

Not many know that actor Ranbir Kapoor was the original choice for the lead role. However, after the initial talks fell through, the makers cast Varun in the role of Mauji with Anushka playing Mamata in the film.

While filming a fight sequence in the film, Varun concurred a head injury. However, the actor, without causing any delay to the shooting, resumed work the very same day. In a separate incident, actor Varun and Anushka once shot for a continuous ten-hour cycling sequence in the streets of Chanderi. 

Both the actorslearnedt how to sew and embroider, and also operate the sewing machine for their role in the film. 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVarun DhawanSui DhaagaAnsuhka Varun filmSui Dhaaga collections

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close