Sui Dhaaga international Box Office report out!

New Delhi: The generation next actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's latest outing 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' not only earned rave reviews by the critics but also set the Box Office on fire, impressing viewers. This is the first time that the duo has been paired together in a film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the international Box Office collections of the movie. Check it out: “#SuiDhaaga fares well in its opening weekend... Collects $ 1.80 million [13.12 cr]...

#SuiDhaaga fares well in its opening weekend... Collects $ 1.80 million [13.12 cr]...

USA-Canada: $ 583k

UAE-GCC: $ 594k

UK: $ 148k

RoW: $ 475k

Few cinemas yet to report. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

'Sui Dhaaga' hit the screens on September 28, 2018.

So, have you seen it as yet?