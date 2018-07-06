Sunny Leone's list of Bollywood films

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone&#039;s list of Bollywood films

New Delhi: Adult film star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone made a smashing entry into the world of Hindi cinema. She was first seen as a participant in reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 5, got noticed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the rest, as they say, is history!

The gorgeous Sunny soon made her presence felt in the showbiz world. The Indo-Canadian beauty was originally named Karenjit and worked in the adult film industry before she ventured into Hindi films.

Here's a list of Bollywood films she has featured in:

2012—Jism 2

2013—Shootout at Wadala, Jackpot

2014—Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya

2015—Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Singh Is Bliing

2016—Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Fuddu, Dongari ka Raja,

2017—Raees (Special Song), Noor (Cameo), Baadshaho (Special Song), Boyz (Special Song), Bhoomi (Special Song), Tera Intezaar

Sunny is also quite active in backing several campaigns. She backed the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon to raise money for the American Cancer Society and has also posed for a People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) ad campaign.

She married Daniel Weber, a musician in 2011 and recently they had twin babies through surrogacy. The couple adopted a baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur.

Sunny Leone's life story will be streamed on ZEE5, a digital platform which has a plethora of original content for the viewers.

Titled as 'Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone', it will present a side of hers which not many are aware of. It will premiere on July 16, 2018, on ZEE5.  

