Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar trailer: This love story is hard to digest

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will soon be seen in Tera Intezaar, a film which stars Arbaaz Khan in the lead opposite her. The trailer of the venture is out and it left us confused.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 12:34 PM IST
Comments |
Sunny Leone&#039;s Tera Intezaar trailer: This love story is hard to digest
Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will soon be seen in Tera Intezaar, a film which stars Arbaaz Khan in the lead opposite her. The trailer of the venture is out and it left us confused.

Why? We wonder what exactly is happening around. Sunny and Arbaaz are in love and then suddenly the hero goes missing. Okay, we got that bit but where does a supernatural element come from all of a sudden.

There is enough chemistry between the lead pair and several Television biggies such as Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola are seen playing pivotal parts in Tera Intezaar. Arya Babbar too can be seen in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

The film has been directed by Raajeev Walia and is set for release on November 24, 2017. Do tell us how you find the trailer?

 

 

Tags:
Sunny Leonetera intezaar trailerTera IntezaarArbaaz KhanBollywood
Next
Story

Padmavati: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus to release in 3D

Trending