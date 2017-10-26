Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar trailer: This love story is hard to digest

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will soon be seen in Tera Intezaar, a film which stars Arbaaz Khan in the lead opposite her. The trailer of the venture is out and it left us confused.

Why? We wonder what exactly is happening around. Sunny and Arbaaz are in love and then suddenly the hero goes missing. Okay, we got that bit but where does a supernatural element come from all of a sudden.

There is enough chemistry between the lead pair and several Television biggies such as Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola are seen playing pivotal parts in Tera Intezaar. Arya Babbar too can be seen in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here:

The film has been directed by Raajeev Walia and is set for release on November 24, 2017. Do tell us how you find the trailer?