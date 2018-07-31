हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput to play Chanakya, Kalam in 12-series biopic

Sushant Singh Rajput to play Chanakya, Kalam in 12-series biopic

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput is set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a series biopic.
The yet-to-be-titled project will celebrate the Indian geniuses spanning 2,000 years - from 540 BC to 2015 AD.  

All 12 biopics will be part of season one.

It will be backed by Innsaei, a venture recently launched by Sushant along with his business partner Varun Mathur.

Commenting on the endeavour, Mathur said, "We are excited to bring to the audience a new series presenting the most magnificent stories of India. These 12 geniuses have made a paramount contribution in forming the India that we live in today. 

"Sushant has always been extremely passionate about learning new things and following the philosophies of these people, hence, he decided to bring them to life on screen." The series will be launched next year.

Sushant is not new to biopics, having played former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a critically acclaimed Bollywood film.
 

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput filmsChanakyaKalamSushant Singh Kriti Sanon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close