Taapsee Pannu, Amit Sadh's 'Runningshaadi.Com' trailer is the funniest thing you will WATCH today
By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 19:57
New Delhi: Not convinced with the idea of an arranged marriage? Well, Bollywood actors - Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh – have an alternative for you. Yes, you guessed it right. Here, we are talking about their upcoming film 'Runningshaadi.Com'.
Its trailer was recently released online and it is hilarious enough to make you go ROFL. Here, the duo can be seen helping all the runaway couples. Wait, that’s not it! They are also helping them in getting hitched.
The film has been directed by Amit Roy. It has been produced by Shoojit Sircar, Ronnie Lahiri and Crouching Tiger.
Have a look at its funny trailer:
'Runningshaadi.Com' will be releasing on February 3 this year.
First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 19:57
