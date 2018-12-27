The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: Anupam Kher packs a punch as Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher in the lead role has been unveiled. The film is based on a book written by Sanjaya Baru by the same name.

The film has created an immense buzz amongst the audience owing to its controversial subject. It aims to focus on the tenure of the ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Kher has mastered the mannerisms of the ex-PM quite well and fits perfectly into the shoes of the economist who ruled the country from 2004 to 2014.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, producer Hansal Mehta wrote, "In spite of differing political views of many of us I've never seen #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister as a film that takes sides. I see it as an important cautionary tale, a drama about a democracy that has always been bogged down by personality cults."

Inspite of differing political views of many of us I've never seen #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister as a film that takes sides. I see it as an important cautionary tale, a drama about a democracy that has always been bogged down by personality cults. https://t.co/tSVrEqFZvE — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 27, 2018

The film has an interesting star cast and they bear a striking resemblance to the pillars of Congress party Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who will make a comeback after a long time, plays the role of Sanjaya Baru, who was the media advisor of Manmohan Singh. His character will most likely play the narrator in the film. Apart from Akshaye, Divya Seth essays the role of Gursharan Kaur wife of Manmohan Singh.

While German actor Suzanne Bernert essays Sonia Gandhi, 'Lipstick under my burkha' actress Aahana Kumara will play Priyanka Gandhi, Arjun Mathur plays Rahul Gandhi. The film is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

The Accidental Prime Minister is all set to hit the screens on January 11.