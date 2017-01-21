THIS actress is playing Maanayata in Sanjay Dutt biopic!

New Delhi: The buzz regarding Sanjay Dutt biopic is gaining ground with each passing day. Ranbir Kapoor will be stepping in to play the superstar on-screen and that puts a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, who recently took to Twitter and shared the news of first shot. Also, speculation is rife that actress Neha Bajpayee will be roped in to play Sanju Baba's wife Maanyata's role in the biopic.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Neha will play Maanayata in the film. The report has been originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror. Besides Neha, Sonam Kapoor too will be a part of the biopic and reportedly Anushka Sharma might be seen in a special role as well.

Neha made her debut opposite Bobby Deol in 'Kareeb' (1998). The actress is married to class actor Manoj Bajpayee.

With this power-packed star cast, we are sure Sanjay Dutt biopic is going to be a blockbuster in the making!