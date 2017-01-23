THIS 'Bigg Boss 10' commoner contestant bags a Bollywood film?
Mumbai: Remember Priyanka Jagga Muse, the commoner contestant of Bigg Boss season 10, who was thrown out of the house by superstar host Salman Khan for being extremely rude and discourteous?
The ousted inmate of Bigg Boss 10 has apparently bagged a Bollywood film! Yes, you read that right! Going by Priyanka’s Facebook post, it is clear that the mother of two young sons has been taken on board a film.
For the uninitiated, Priyanka was one of the commoner contestants of Bigg Boss 10. She was evicted in the first week itself and was brought back into the house as a wild card entrant. However, she emerged as the most loud contestant of the latest edition of the popular reality show and was the first participant to be ousted from the show by host Salman himself.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Sudarsan Pattnaik’s students pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose – See PIC
- Koffee With Karan: Tiger Shroff opens up about his crush; Jackie Shroff talks about the leading lady of his times
- Sushant Singh Rajput perfects Salman Khan’s ‘Oh O Jaane Jana’ moves – WATCH
- When Sunny Leone played mother to Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan!
- Mahira Khan looks stunning in THIS white outfit!
- Deepika Padukone talks about debut Hollywood film – ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’
- Box Office report: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' picks up pace on weekend again
- 'Airlift' is special for Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur
- Commando 2: Vidyut Jammwal takes excitement up a notch ahead of trailer release
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh