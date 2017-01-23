THIS 'Bigg Boss 10' commoner contestant bags a Bollywood film?

Mumbai: Remember Priyanka Jagga Muse, the commoner contestant of Bigg Boss season 10, who was thrown out of the house by superstar host Salman Khan for being extremely rude and discourteous?

The ousted inmate of Bigg Boss 10 has apparently bagged a Bollywood film! Yes, you read that right! Going by Priyanka’s Facebook post, it is clear that the mother of two young sons has been taken on board a film.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka was one of the commoner contestants of Bigg Boss 10. She was evicted in the first week itself and was brought back into the house as a wild card entrant. However, she emerged as the most loud contestant of the latest edition of the popular reality show and was the first participant to be ousted from the show by host Salman himself.