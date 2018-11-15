हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan starrer sinks further at the Box Office

The film directed by Dhoom series helmer Vijay Krishna Acharya also stars Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, Ila Arun and English actor Lloyd Owen in pivotal roles.  

Pic courtesy: @yrf

Mumbai: Aamir Khan may have had a rocking time at the Box Office with his previous releases Dangal and Secret Superstar in 2016 and 2017 respectively, but his latest film Thugs of Hindostan has proved to be a dismal failure.

The film which went on to become the top-grossing film of the year so far by minting over Rs 50 crores on the opening-day, has managed to collect only Rs 137.55 crores since its release on November 8.

The collection figure includes businesses from the Tamil and Telugu versions as well.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office report of the film on Twitter on Thursday.

He tweeted: "#ThugsOfHindostan - #Hindi: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr, Sun 17.25 cr, Mon 5.50 cr, Tue 4.35 cr, Wed 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 132.35 cr. India biz... #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu total: ₹ 137.55 cr.
Note: #Tamil + #Telugu day-wise data in next tweet. (sic)."

"#ThugsOfHindostan - #Tamil + #Telugu: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.20 cr. India biz. #TOH (sic)."

"#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...
Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33%
Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47%
Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18%
Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12%
Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91%
Wed [vis-à-vis Tue]: 19.54%
Hindi version. India biz. (sic)."

The action-adventure film is set in the backdrop of India under the British rule in the 19th century. Thugs of Hindostan is inspired by Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.

Aamir, who comes up with one film in a year has a very good success rate at the Box Office. His films 3 Idiots, PK, Dhoom 3, Dangal have all done exceptionally well at the Box Office. Thugs of Hindostan is an exception. 

