हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Trouble for Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's Simmba; beverage company alleges infringement of trademark

A beverage company has claimed that Rohit Shetty's film 'Simmba' has infringed its registered trademark 'Simba' used for a wide variety of products, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Trouble for Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan&#039;s Simmba; beverage company alleges infringement of trademark

Ranveer Singh upcoming action-masala film 'Simmba is one of the most awaited clicks of this year. The movie has been helmed by Rohit Shetty, who is one of Bollywood's best action movie directors, and will see Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan making her debut on the big screen. 

Sara will be seen romancing Ranveer in 'Simmba', which will be her second film. 'Simmba' has been in the news ever since its incpetion. However, going by a DNA report, the film has landed itself in a legal trouble after the Delhi High Court sought Rohit Shetty Picturez' response to a plea alleging that the film infringes the trademark of a beverage company. 

Justice Pratibha M Singh has asked the production house to respond to the notice sent by the Chhattisgarh-based beverage company and made it clear that if they don’t respond to the notice, then the matter will be presented before the court on December 4. 

"It has also been impressed upon the counsel for the defendant (Rohit Shetty Picturez) that the defendant ought to respond to the plaintiff's notice and also explore the possibility of an arrangement being entered into, failing which, on the next date, the matter will be heard," the court said in its order. 

The beverage company has alleged that the film, which is set to release on December 28, has used their registered trademark 'Simba', used for wide variety of products including beers, mineral and aerated water and other non-alcoholic drinks. 

We are waiting for a response from Rohit and his production house on the matter. 

Coming to Ranveer, the actor is currently in Italy and is set to walk the aisle with his ladylove Deepika Padukone, whom he has been in a relationship for six years. 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghSimmbaRohit ShettyDeepika Ranveer weddingSaif Ali KhanSara Ali Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close