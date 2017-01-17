Tubelight: First pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's shoot are here

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan – are all set to break the silver screen by sharing the frame in upcoming Bollywood release 'Tubelight'. No, we are not kidding. The same was recently confirmed by director Kabir Khan who on Tuesday revealed that SRK will be doing a cameo in the movie.

"From giving me notes to study in college to now doing a cameo with @beingsalmankhan in my #tubelight Thank u @iamsrk," he posted on Instagram along with a picture. In the image, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' filmmaker can be seen striking a candid pose with King Khan.

Also, actor Nasirr Khan posted a collage on Twitter where he has shared the clicks with both the leading Khans respectively.

Well, this will definitely bring together SRKians and SALMANiacs!

'Tubelight' will be releasing on Eid next year. It also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a key role. It has been shot in Leh, Ladakh and Manali.

Excited much?