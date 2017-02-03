Tubelight: Salman Khan five steps ahead of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’

Mumbai: This Eid, we will see Salman Khan make a splash on the silversceen with ‘Tubelight’, a Kabir Khan directorial. The hunk of a superstar, who had surprised one and all with his performance in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, will stun us in his next, says the director.

Heaping praise on the 51-year-old actor, Kabir said Salman's performance will be even better than what he did in the duo's last released ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

"Salman will be very different in 'Tubelight'. If people thought he was different in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, here he is five steps ahead," Kabir told reporters.

The duo of Salman and Kabir has proved to be extremely successful. The two have delivered two blockbusters- ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ – and are now all set to leave us spellbound with war drama ‘Tubelight’.

Post the blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ there is massive expectations from the duo but the director said he does not take any "pressure".

"I don't take the pressure of expectations. That last film was a hit or flop. You can't move ahead if you take that pressure. If I had taken the pressure of 'Ek Tha Tiger', I would've made a film like that again. But we departed and made 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'."

(With PTI inputs)