Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni believes more housewives will connect to the film

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan-starrer 'Tumhari Sulu' will soon air on the small screen, and its director Suresh Triveni believes that due to the television premiere of the film, more housewives will feel connected to its protagonist -- a housewife and radio jockey.

"I think with the television release (premiere) of the film, the story will reach out to a huge audience who usually do not go to theatres, especially middle-aged housewives…who missed out the shows, will now watch it on TV.

"I am hopeful that they will enjoy the film to know that not only in daily soaps but also in mainstream Bollywood, they have their representation…It will connect them emotionally," Triveni told IANS here.

Being a fan of Vidya, he said: "I wrote the story keeping Vidya in mind and I knew that she is the one to pull it off with her performance. Having said that, I was not sure of how much the audience would accept it.

"Yes, I am an eternal optimist and knew that if the audience feels connected to the story, they will celebrate it. Well, we are thankful that the audience accepted it."

The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged housewife Sulochana Dubey who wants to live her life to the fullest by trying out opportunities that come on her way. And one day she becomes a radio jockey.

The female protagonist is played by Vidya and the film has already won Star Screen Awards.

Asked how he looks at the change in new-age Bollywood where the story of a middle-class household is coming out more and more, the director said: "I think we are categorising them more than that of our early days of Indian cinema because there was always a well-balanced existence of Manmohan Desai and Hrishikesh Mukherjee in our Hindi films."

"I think these days, thanks to media, we are talking more about these films. We always have an audience to appreciate such films, there was no dearth."