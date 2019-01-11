Uri: The Surgical Strike tweet review

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Vicky Kaushal's most talked about venture 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' has hit the screens today. The film is based on 2016 Indian Army's surgical strike in Pakistan as a retaliation of the Uri attacks.

It is written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in pivotal parts. Ankita Chakravarti of ZeeNews.com is watching the film right now.

Check her live tweet review:

Mohit Raina makes an impactful Bollywood debut with #URIReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 11, 2019

Despite essaying PM Modi’s character, Rajat Kapoor doesn’t try to imitate him and that’s the beauty of his character #URIReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 11, 2019

From guns to fists, Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Shergill proves that he is the master of all swords #URITheSurgicalStrike #URIReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 11, 2019

Based on true incidents, #URITheSurgicalStrike helmed by Aditya Dhar is clearly not for the faint hearted #URIReview — Ankita Chakravarti (@ankitaChak15) January 11, 2019