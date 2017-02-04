close
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer crosses 10mn views in just a day!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 11:35
New Delhi: Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's second instalment 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is high on buzz. The film's trailer created much excitement among the fans as it crossed 10 million views in just a day.

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' happens to be the second instalment of Dharma Productions franchise 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' which released in 2014. The original was also helmed by Khaitan. 

Coming back to the trailer of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', in just 24 hours of its release, it generated more than 10 million views on YouTube and Facebook.

The film stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It also has an impressive star cast such as Gauahar Khan, Mohit Marwah and Aakanksha Singh.

It releases on March 10, 2017.

Alia shared her happiness and took to Twitter, thanking her fans. Check out what she tweeted:

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 11:35

