हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma return to sets of 'Sui Dhaaga' — See pics

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were clicked shooting the last leg of their upcoming film 'Sui Dhaaga' on the streets of Mumbai late night.

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma return to sets of &#039;Sui Dhaaga&#039; — See pics
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, who will be seen together in Yash Raj Films' 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India', were snapped on the sets of the film in Mumbai. The duo, dressed up as their characters - Mamta and Mauji, was shooting for an intense sequence on the streets on late Thursday night while a massive crowd present there enjoyed the shoot. 

While Anushka was dressed in a simple flower print saree, Varun wore a checked shirt and a pair of jeans at the sets. 

Check out the photos below: 

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga

Sui Dhaaga

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Helmed and written by Sharat Kataria, who earlier directed 'Dum Laga Ke Haisa', the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of YRF. In the film, Varun Dhawan essays the role of a tailor while Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of an embroiderer. 

'Sui Dhaada' is reportedly based on 'Make in India' campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries. The details of the project have been kept under wraps making fans eager to know more about this drama. 

Earlier, during an interview with news agency IANS, Varun talked about his character in the film saying, "I read a lot of biographies. I've read one on Dev Anand. I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga. There is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi."

The film is set to hit the screens on September 28. 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaVarun DhawanAnushka VarunSui DhaagaManeesh SharmaYash Raj FilmsSharat KatariaAnushka Varun Sui Dhaaga

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close