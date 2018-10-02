Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga gains momentum at Box Office

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' is performing well at the Box Office. The film has not only earned rave reviews by the critics but has also set the Box Office on fire, impressing viewers.

'Sui Dhaaga' marked a beginning of Rs 8.30 crore and continues to fare well at the Box Office. On the fourth day of its release, the film collected around Rs 7 crore at the ticket counter.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film writing, "#SuiDhaaga has a STRONG Day 4... A decline of 15.66% on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1] indicates SOLID HOLD... Big holiday today will boost biz and add to a BIG TOTAL... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 43.60 cr. India biz.

"Bit early to guesstimate the biz of #SuiDhaaga on a national holiday [today]... A big holiday ensures enhanced footfalls and in this case, a double digit total is a certainty... Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured," he said in another tweet.

The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts.

The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

'Sui Dhaaga' has been directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Maneesh Sharma. Not many know that actor Ranbir Kapoor was the original choice for the lead role. However, after the initial talks fell through, the makers cast Varun in the role of Mauji with Anushka playing Mamata in the film.

During a candid chat, Dhawan described his character to be both a tailor and a peon and stated that it had been inspired by the 'Tinkle' comic character Suppandi. Both Varun and Anushka learnt how to sew and embroider, and also operate the sewing machine for their roles.

The film has been primarily shot in Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi and Bhopal and New Delhi.