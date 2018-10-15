Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga's business witness a fall on Box Office

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's maiden outing together 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' not only earned rave reviews from the viewers but also earned well at the Box Office. The audience gave it a big thumbs up and film maintained a strong grip on the Box Office until now.

However, as per the latest report, the business of 'Sui Dhaaga', which is in its third-week run, has begun to see a dip on the ticket windows. On Sunday, the film collected only Rs 80 lakh.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the week one Box Office collections of the movie. He wrote, "#SuiDhaaga [Week 3] Fri 30 lakhs, Sat 60 lakhs, Sun 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 77.50 cr. India biz... 400 screens in Week 3." He also shared the weekly collection of the film, writing, "#SuiDhaaga biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 62.50 cr. Week 2: ₹ 13.30 cr. Weekend 3: ₹ 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 77.50 cr. India biz."

'Sui Dhaaga' is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma for Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is shot majorly in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The film is reportedly based on Make in India campaign launched by the Indian government in 2014, which was aimed at promoting the country's indigenous textile industries.

The story revolves around a young married couple from a very humble background. It showcases the spirit of a tailor (Mauji) and his embroiderer wife (Mamta) who set out on a mission to produce and promote indigenous handwork and crafts. The film is inspired by Make in India initiative of the Central Government.

Not many know that actor Ranbir Kapoor was the original choice for the lead role. However, after the initial talks fell through, the makers cast Varun in the role of Mauji with Anushka playing Mamata in the film.

While filming a fight sequence in the film, Varun concurred a head injury. However, the actor, without causing any delay to the shooting, resumed work the very same day. In a separate incident, actor Varun and Anushka once shot for a continuous ten-hour cycling sequence in the streets of Chanderi.

Both the actors learned how to sew and embroider, and also operate the sewing machine for their role in the film.