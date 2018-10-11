Varun Dhawan flaunts six pack abs, shoots for 'Kalank' in Kargil—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir for the shoot of his upcoming venture 'Kalank'. The actor has been sharing photos from the picturesque Kargil.

Varun also shared a picture of his bare body, flaunting the six-pack abs which he got after putting in a lot of hard work and training. He wrote: “#KALANK- was in for a huge surprise when it began to snow in Kargil. I have been training for a while but I was not sure how I would shoot bare body with the temperatures reaching -3 degrees. @prashantsixpack was by my side. God is great I managed to complete the scene rest is cinema history. Also Kargil is sooo dam beautiful.”

Varun has been training hard under celebrity fitness expert Prashant Sawant who has a list of celebs coming to him for advice and routine workout.

'Kalank' is being helmed by Abhishek Varman. It is produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The film stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

The shoot began sometime in April this year and the film is scheduled for release on April 19, 2019.