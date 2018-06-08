हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding packs solid punch at Box Office, becomes 5th biggest grosser of 2018

Veere Di Wedding packs solid punch at Box Office, becomes 5th biggest grosser of 2018
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's all-female flick 'Veere Di Wedding' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics but has certainly impressed the fans.

Some have loved the all-female flick while others have had their reservations over certain portions of the film. But all said and done, 'Veere Di Wedding' has nailed it and how!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: "#VeereDiWedding packs a SOLID TOTAL in Week 1... North circuits were SUPER-STRONG... With two significant releases this week [#Kaala and #JurassicWorld], #VDW will have to maintain the pace in Week 2... #Race3 arrives next week, so it has this week to score..."

Veere Di Wedding, which stands with the net collection of Rs 56.96 crore, has now cruised into the top 5 first week grossers of this years. 

As per Taran, the film has performed exceptionally well in the northern circuit and is still minting money at the Box Office. Meanwhile, two more big films - 'Kaala' and 'Jurassic World' are set to the screens this week and it will be interesting to see of the chic-film maintains its strong grip at the Box Office in the next week or not. 

Salman Khan-starrer 'Race 3', which is one of the most awaited films of the year, will also be releasing on June 15. 

Here's the day-wise collection of the film: 

The film also became the third topmost opener of 2018. After 'Baaghi 2' (Rs 25.10 cr), 'Padmaavat' (Rs 19 cr), Veere earned a Rs 10.7 cr on an opening day.

It stands on the fifth position in terms of collection. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' still tops the chart with Rs 166 crore followed by 'Baaghi 2', 'Raid' and 'PadMan'.

Co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor, 'Veere..' features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. With numbers like 'Tareefan', 'Veere' title track, the music is also riding on top slots in various chartbuster lists.

This film has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Firstly, 'Veere...' is significant as it's seen as Kareena's comeback vehicle after her brief pregnancy break. Also, this is Sonam's first outing after marrying longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja.
 

