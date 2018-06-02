हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parmanu

Veere Di Wedding poses a competition for John Abraham-Diana Penty's Parmanu?

The Box Office performance of the John Abraham starrer is said to have been affected after the release of Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: John Abraham's latest outing 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', which had been inching close to the 40-crore mark, has been affected after the release of 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' and Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 2' this weekend. 

Despite the limited promotions and IPL season 2018, 'Parmanu' had managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film made a collection of Rs 2.05 crore on Friday and stands with the net collection of Rs 37.46 crore.  

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film and wrote, "#Parmanu gets affected by #VeereDiWedding wave and also the Punjabi biggie #CarryOnJatta2 [in North India]… Should gather momentum, yet again, on Sat and Sun, since the film has been immensely appreciated... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 37.46 cr. India biz." 

The film, which hit the theatres on May 25, saw a lukewarm response at Box Office on its opening day. It saw an opening of Rs 4.82 crore. As industry experts, the film initial business had suffered due to very limited promotion by the makers and the IPL 2018 season. As per John, the legal feud with producer Prernaa Arora affected the promotional strategies of 'Parmanu'. 

However, after a low start, the John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer managed to hit the right chord amongst the viewers and picked it business in its week 2. And now, it is expected to face a tough competition from 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'.

As per Taran, while 'Veere Di Wedding' saw an opening of Rs 10.70 crore whereas Punjabi biggie 'Carry On Jatta 2' collected Rs 3.61 crore at the Box Office.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. Apart from John and Diana, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.

'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release December 8, 2017, but the makers pushed the date to avoid clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat'. The film got delayed further owing to conflicts between the producers of the film, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Prernaa Arora's Kriarj Entertainment. 

In the meantime, actor-producer John will be seen in a couple of other films like 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Batla House' and 'RAW'.

