Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor dances to Farah Khan's tunes for a special song—Pic proof

New Delhi: There is a strong buzz right now about Sonam Kapoor and rumoured beau Anand Ahuja's wedding. Although the family and friends are tight-lipped about the whole thing, rumours refuse to calm down. The actress meanwhile is busy completing 'Veere Di Wedding'.

Sonam recently shared a heartfelt 'thank you' post for ace choreographer turned director Farah Khan for doing a special song in the film. Farah was quick to respond with a cute message.

Check out here:

'Veere Di Wedding' is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and has a starry team. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. The chick flick is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

This will be Kareena's first film post pregnancy and that makes it even more special. Sumeet Vyas of 'Permanent Roommates' fame will be seen playing a pivotal part in the venture.

'Veere Di Wedding' is set to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.