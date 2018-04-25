Veerey Di Wedding trailer: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's girl gang will crack you up—Watch

New Delhi: The much talked about trailer of 'Veerey Di Wedding' is out and one thing is for sure—girls are going to love it! The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and features Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles.

The story revolves around the life of four friends and how they deal with relationships. The dialogues are quirky and so is the characterisation. The chick flick has some awesome camaraderie shown between the gang of four girls who are totally kickass in their replies.

Watch 'Veerey Di Wedding' trailer here:

The film happens to be Kareena's comeback vehicle post her brief maternity break. The costumes in the film are glamorous and happening. This movie will surely start some crazy new fashion trends. After all, when you have Sonam and Bebo in one frame, what else do you expect?

The movie is set to release on June 1, 2018. 'Permanent Roommates' fame Sumeet Vyas has been paired opposite Kareena and this is his big ticket to Bollywood. Veteran actress Neena Gupta plays Sonam's on-screen mommy in the feel-good film.

'Veerey Di Wedding' has been co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.