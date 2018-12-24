Vicky Kaushal's Uri new song Challa will give you an adrenaline rush

Talented actor Vicky Kaushal, who has proved his mettle in acting in Bollywood, is gearing up for the release of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The film also strikes Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari and is all set to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2019.

Earlier, a power-packed trailer of the film was released by the makers and it evoked a strong patriotic sentiment amongst the audience. And now the makers have unveiled the first song of the film, titled 'Challa... Main Lad Jana'.

The song has vocals by Romy, Vivek Hariharan and Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics by Kumaar. The music has been composed by Sashwat Sachdev. It is a modernised version of popular Punjabi folk song and has a patriotic touch. In the video, Vicky along with his men are seen working day in and out to successfully carry out their plan to neutralize the enemy.

Watch the song here:

Based on the true events, the teaser features Vicky Kaushal in a revengeful avatar to avenge the death of his friend and fellow soldiers that laid their lives in the terrorist attack. The power-packed trailer evokes a strong patriotic sentiment amongst the audience.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has largely been shot in Serbia and wrapped up in Mumbai. It is slated to release on January 11, 2019.

