Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl ousted from Ranveer Singh starrer '83' amid sexual harassment allegations

Amid sexual harassment allegations, Vikas has been sacked from the film project. 

Vikas Bahl ousted from Ranveer Singh starrer &#039;83&#039; amid sexual harassment allegations
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: The ghost of sexual harassment allegations against'Queen' fame filmmaker Vikas Bahl which were first reported in 2015 has once again hit him hard. The director has been accused of sexually harassing a co-worker from production company 'Phantom' at a film party in Goa.

Now, the #Metoo movement has gained momentum across all platforms on social media and is not just limited to Bollywood. Amid sexual harassment allegations, Phantom which was formed by—Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl has been dissolved.

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, Vikas has been ousted a huge project starring Ranveer Singh. The upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83' had Phantom as one of the producers but looks like the makers have decided to not go ahead with Vikas as one of the persons involved in the project.

Amid sexual harassment allegations, Vikas has been sacked from the film project. There has been a huge uproar about women facing harassment at workplace. The victim who first levelled allegations against the filmmaker has given a detailed interview to a leading portal and described her ordeal. Also, Anurag Kashyap has talked about the incident and accepted that he should have acted timely against Vikas.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Allegations against Vikas have been a huge concern for the team of 83 and they expressed their concern over his presence in the film. Owing to his misconduct, the internal team came to a conclusion unanimously that he shouldn't be involved with the project in any capacity. The same has been conveyed to him and his then-partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.”

A can of worms opened up after Tanushree Dutta levelled allegations against senior actor Nana Patekar, accusing him of harassment while they were shooting a dance sequence for the film 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008. The veteran actor has denied all the claims made by the actress. 

Vikas BahlSexual harassmentPhantom8383 filmRanveer Singh

