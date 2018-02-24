When Amitabh Bachchan literally mistook Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Dutt

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan is one actor from the film industry who is known to laud young talent for the portrayal of a role on the big scrceen. And the latest from the industry to win his words of praise is none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Amitabh recently happened to watch the teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor and he was mighty impressed by it. According to a Bombay Times report, after seeing the teaser, Amitabh could not believe that it was Ranbir all along doing the act not Sanjay Dutt. "So you guys got Sanju to do that shot?" Big B asked, according to the report.

Now, this is considered a huge praise for the 35-year-old actor.

The movie will see Ranbir portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt.

The film has Dia Mirza as Sanjay's wife Maanyata Dutt, veteran actors Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal playing Sanjay's parents - Nargis and Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Jim Sarbh as Salman Khan among others.

In addition, Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

Earlier, one of the fan clubs of the actor posted the pictures on Twitter. Check out the clicks and decide for yourself whether you find the resemblance uncanny or not!

More from the sets of the Sanjay Dutt biopic #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/pBVG5yti8v — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) February 21, 2017

The film, expected to be titled 'Sanju', was previously scheduled for a December release. However, its release date was pushed away by the makers in order to avoid having a Box Office collision with Salman Khan’s 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.