Will Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's fun flick 102 Not Out cross Rs 50 crore mark?

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's brilliant act in '102 Not Out' has left the audiences speechless. Their powerful act has not only received a warm response from the viewers but also got a big thumbs up from the critics.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. "#102NotOut has almost exhausted its run... However, ₹ 50 cr mark is definitely in sight... [Week 4] Fri 33 lakhs. Total: ₹ 48.42 cr. India biz.," he tweeted.

#102NotOut has almost exhausted its run... However, ₹ 50 cr mark is definitely in sight... [Week 4] Fri 33 lakhs. Total: ₹ 48.42 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2018

The film is directed by Umesh Shukla and is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name.

The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.