हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan

Will Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's fun flick 102 Not Out cross Rs 50 crore mark?

The Umesh Shukla's film has been made at a budget of Rs 34 crore and has so far minted Rs 48 crore at the ticket counter.

Will Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor&#039;s fun flick 102 Not Out cross Rs 50 crore mark?
Photo courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's brilliant act in '102 Not Out' has left the audiences speechless. Their powerful act has not only received a warm response from the viewers but also got a big thumbs up from the critics. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. "#102NotOut has almost exhausted its run... However, ₹ 50 cr mark is definitely in sight... [Week 4] Fri 33 lakhs. Total: ₹ 48.42 cr. India biz.," he tweeted. 

The film is directed by Umesh Shukla and is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name. 

The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.

Tags:
Amitabh BachchanRishi Kapoor102 Not Out102 Not Out stills102 Not Out review102 Not Out collection102 Not Out Box Office collectionAmitabh Bachchan films

Must Watch