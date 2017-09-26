Gold price rises to Rs 30,780 per ten grams

New Delhi: Gold priceson Tuesday rose by Rs 80 to Rs 30,780 per ten grams on fresh buying by local jewellers to meet festive season demand.

The depreciating rupee against the dollar, making the imports costlier, too influenced gold prices.

Silver also recaptured the Rs 41,000-mark by surging Rs 520 to Rs 41,270 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity went up by Rs 80 each to Rs 30,780 and Rs 30,630 per ten gram, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 150 in the previous two sessions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 81, or 0.27 percent, to Rs 30,120 per 10 grams.

Globally, gold moved in narrow range after hitting its highest in about a week, supported by demand for safe-haven investments amid lingering tensions over the Korean peninsula.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at USD 1,310.01 per ounce, after earlier marking its highest since Sept 20 at USD 1,313.54. It gained over 1 percent in the previous session. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 percent to USD 1,313.70 per ounce.