close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price rises to Rs 30,780 per ten grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity went up by Rs 80 each to Rs 30,780 and Rs 30,630 per ten gram, respectively.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 15:20
Gold price rises to Rs 30,780 per ten grams

New Delhi: Gold priceson Tuesday rose by Rs 80 to Rs 30,780 per ten grams on fresh buying by local jewellers to meet festive season demand.

The depreciating rupee against the dollar, making the imports costlier, too influenced gold prices.

Silver also recaptured the Rs 41,000-mark by surging Rs 520 to Rs 41,270 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity went up by Rs 80 each to Rs 30,780 and Rs 30,630 per ten gram, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 150 in the previous two sessions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for delivery in October was trading higher by Rs 81, or 0.27 percent, to Rs 30,120 per 10 grams.

Globally, gold moved in narrow range after hitting its highest in about a week, supported by demand for safe-haven investments amid lingering tensions over the Korean peninsula.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at USD 1,310.01 per ounce, after earlier marking its highest since Sept 20 at USD 1,313.54. It gained over 1 percent in the previous session. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 percent to USD 1,313.70 per ounce.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold international rateGold demand

From Zee News

Know what is trending online this Diwali other than Flipkart, Amazon
Technology

Know what is trending online this Diwali other than Flipkar...

Stock markets end in red for sixth day
Markets

Stock markets end in red for sixth day

FM Jaitley sees CSR spending potential of Rs 14,000 crore
Companies

FM Jaitley sees CSR spending potential of Rs 14,000 crore

Liberalisation led to rise of standalone family firms: Study
Economy

Liberalisation led to rise of standalone family firms: Stud...

Companies

Reliance Capital to setup standalone health insurance firm

Nissan rolls out redi-Go variant at Rs 3.69 lakh
Auto News

Nissan rolls out redi-Go variant at Rs 3.69 lakh

Markets

ICICI Lombard to debut on bourses tomorrow

Nooyi, Kochhar, Shikha on Fortune most powerful biz women list
Companies

Nooyi, Kochhar, Shikha on Fortune most powerful biz women l...

Oil rises to 26-month high; Turkey threatens to cut Kurdistan oil pipeline
International Business

Oil rises to 26-month high; Turkey threatens to cut Kurdist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video