close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Gold price slides by Rs 150 to Rs 29,600 per 10 grams

PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:29
Gold price slides by Rs 150 to Rs 29,600 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 150 to Rs 29,600 per 10 grams at the bullion market Thursday, snapping its four-day rising streak due to a slowdown in buying by local jewellers even as the metal strengthened in overseas market.

However, silver advanced by Rs 450 to Rs 42,650 per kg backed by increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said fall in demand from local jewellers as well as retailers at the domestic spot market led to decline in gold prices, but a firm trend overseas capped the fall.

Globally, gold rose 0.41 percent to USD 1,214.50 an ounce in Singapore as the weakness in dollar raised demand for the precious metal as a safe-haven.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity drifted lower by Rs 150 each to Rs 29,600 and Rs 29,450 per 10 grams respectively. It had gained Rs 600 in the previous four days.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready rose further by Rs 450 to Rs 42,650 per kg and weekly-based delivery recaptured the 42,000-mark by rising Rs 395 to Rs 42,265 per kg.

Meanwhile, silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 15:29
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

I-T department to impose fine on filing I-T return after due date

Verify online deposits made post demonetisation, income tax department asks taxpayers

I-T department to question 18 lakh tax-payers, scan deposits of over Rs 5 lakh: Hasmukh Adhia

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.