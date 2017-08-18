close
Gold price slips below Rs 30,000-mark, plunges by Rs 190

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity went down by Rs 190 each to Rs 29,860 and Rs 29,710 per 10 grams, respectively.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 15:31
Gold price slips below Rs 30,000-mark, plunges by Rs 190

New Delhi: Gold slipped below the Rs 30,000-mark by falling Rs 190 to Rs 29,860 per 10 grams at the bullion market Friday on muted demand from local jewellers even as the metal strengthened overseas.

Silver followed suit and declined by Rs 200 to Rs 40,000 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said decline in demand from jewellers and retailers at existing levels in the domestic spot market mainly weighed on gold prices but a firm trend overseas capped the slide.

Globally, gold rose 0.44 percent to USD 1,293.20 an ounce and silver by 0.56 percent to USD 17.10 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity went down by Rs 190 each to Rs 29,860 and Rs 29,710 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 300 in yesterday's trade.

Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams in limited deals.

Following gold, silver ready drifted lower by Rs 200 to Rs 40,000 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 240 to Rs 39,060 per kg.

Silver coins, however, held steady at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Gold

