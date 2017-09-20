close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity rose by Rs 150 each to Rs 30,750 and Rs 30,600 per 10 grams, respectively.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 15:44
Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday made a turnaround after four days of losses, jumping Rs 150 to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams, taking strength from positive global leads and increased buying by local jewellers.

Silver too firmed up by Rs 400 to Rs 40,900 per kg, backed by higher demand from industrial units and coin makers.

A firm trend developed overseas as the dollar weakened and investors looked forward to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today. Besides, domestic jewellers stepped up buying to meet festive season demand at the spot market, which fuelled the uptrend.

High gold prices keep demand in check; India discounts narrow
MUST READ
High gold prices keep demand in check; India discounts narrow

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for delivery in October traded higher by Rs 129 or 0.44 percent to Rs 29,750 per ten grams.

Globally, gold inched higher in range-bound trade today as the dollar wavered, with investors cautious ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting in the United States. Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to USD 1,313.50 an ounce. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5 percent at USD 1,317.40 an ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity rose by Rs 150 each to Rs 30,750 and Rs 30,600 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 400 in the previous four days.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams.

In line with the overall trend, silver ready bounced back by Rs 400 to Rs 40,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 530 to Rs 40,320 per kg.

Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaUS Federal ReserveGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productivity-linked bonus
Personal Finance

Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productiv...

Centre to handover 3 ITDC hotels to state governments
Real Estate

Centre to handover 3 ITDC hotels to state governments

80,000 returns per hour being uploaded on GSTN portal, says Chairman
Economy

80,000 returns per hour being uploaded on GSTN portal, says...

NCDRC asks Unitech to refund over Rs 49 lakh with 10% interest p.a to a home buyer
Real Estate

NCDRC asks Unitech to refund over Rs 49 lakh with 10% inter...

Companies

M&M to acquire Turkish tractor, foundry firms for Rs 73...

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC extension
International Business

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC ext...

Telecom stocks tumble up to 7.4%; RIL hits record high as Trai slashes IUC
Markets

Telecom stocks tumble up to 7.4%; RIL hits record high as T...

Companies

L&T bags Rs 1,700 crore crude oil pipeline contract in...

ONGC strikes &#039;good&#039; offshore oil, gas find: Sources
Companies

ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find: Sourc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video