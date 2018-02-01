Budget 2018: Jaitley says his budget benefits all; BJP calls it 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'

1 February 2018, 19:36 PM A revolutionary measure taken in health sector. Almost 50 Crore people, 40% of the population to be benefited by the scheme. For the 1st time such a major health scheme has been announced in India, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on National Health Protection Scheme.

1 February 2018, 19:20 PM It would have been better had people been provided relief in Income Tax up to a limit of Rs 5 Lakh. I'm sure a decision will be taken in this regard soon. This was a nation building budget, says Baba Ramdev.

1 February 2018, 16:49 PM The budget is in the spirit of sabka saath sabka vikas, says BJP president Amit Shah.

1 February 2018, 16:48 PM Ayushman Bharat is a new thought, says BJP president Amit Shah.

1 February 2018, 16:46 PM Operation Green is a landmark move, says BJP president Amit Shah.

1 February 2018, 16:27 PM BJP president Amit Shah addresses media, says the government has made an announcement that will benefit the farmers. They will now get one and half times more minimum support price.

1 February 2018, 16:24 PM The excise duty on petrol and diesel has been converted to cess, therefore, there is no impact on the fuel prices, says government.

1 February 2018, 16:16 PM There are some factors in Budget that benefit all, for instance infrastructure development. This is for the first time the contribution of salaried class has been singled out, then we have a whole chapter on senior citizens and they have been given several benefits, and small and medium enterprises have also been given benefits, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 16:15 PM GST revenue for 11 months factored into the Budget, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 16:14 PM A social security knit has to be created, and we need resources for that, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 16:11 PM The mega health scheme we have announced is a very big scheme, and under that scheme, 10 crore families from across the country would be selected, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 16:09 PM Our priority was to help those who are not privilleged, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 16:08 PM A set of structural reforms had their own impact, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 16:07 PM This budget blends fiscal prudence with the requirement and needs of the economy today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 15:59 PM We are disappointed with the Union Budget presented today. Many pressing state issues like Railway Zone, Polavaram project funding, Funding for capital Amaravati and other pending issues of Andhra Pradesh are not addressed in the budget, says YS Chowdary, MoS Science & Technology, TDP

1 February 2018, 15:15 PM Jaitley: My eventual roadmap is to bring down the corporate tax to 25%

1 February 2018, 15:11 PM Jaitley: We focussed on those areas in this Budget where we were not doing well, like the agriculture sector

1 February 2018, 15:04 PM This Budget has the capability of job creation, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 14:56 PM Capital infrastructure is what keeps the economy going, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 14:55 PM "I want congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on announcing the world's biggest national health protection scheme. This budget is for the development of the poor, for farmers and increasing their income, senior citizens and women," says Union Minister Smriti Irani.

1 February 2018, 13:53 PM PM Modi: This Budget is one that is beneficial for all sections of the society

1 February 2018, 13:49 PM PM Modi: We have imitated this 'ease of living' feeling in government's Ujjwala Yojna too. This scheme is not just helping women get rid of the smoke in kitchens, it is also helping in their empowerment.

1 February 2018, 13:43 PM PM Modi: From food processing to fiber optics, roads to shipping, youth to senior citizen, rural India to Ayushmaan Bharat, Digital India to Start Up India, this budget strengthens hopes and aspirations of crores of Indians

1 February 2018, 13:42 PM PM Modi: I congratulate the Finance Minister for the decision regarding MSP. I am sure it will help farmers tremendously

1 February 2018, 13:41 PM PM Modi: The farmers, Dalits, tribal communities will gain from this Budget. It will bring new opportunities for rural India

1 February 2018, 13:40 PM PM Modi: This budget has devoted attention to all sectors, ranging from agriculture to infrastructure

1 February 2018, 13:40 PM PM Modi hails Budget 2018, says it is farmer friendly, common citizen friendly, business environment friendly and development friendly. "It will add to 'Ease of Living'," he said.

1 February 2018, 12:49 PM Propose to make changes in Custom Act 1962 to enhance ease of business, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:48 PM Propose to increase custom duty on mobile phone from 15% to 20%, some parts of television to 15%, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:48 PM On indirect tax, my budget proposals are mainly on the custom side, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:47 PM E-assessment will transform the system of functioning of the Income Tax Department, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:41 PM Propose to extend 25% corporate tax rate to companies with revenue up to Rs 250 crore, sas Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:38 PM Senior citizens can claim Rs 50,000 for general medical Expenditure, sas Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:36 PM Standard relief for senior citizens, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:36 PM Propose to allow a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for transport and healthcare expenses, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:36 PM 1.89 crore salaried class have filed their returns, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:33 PM Automatic revision of MPs emoluments every 5 years indexed to inflation, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:31 PM Excess revenue collected from personal income tax at Rs 90,000 crore, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:28 PM 100% deduction to companies registered as farmer producer companies, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:27 PM Effective tax payers now 8.27 crore, against over 6.47 crore in 2013-14, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:26 PM Demonetisation was received as imandari ka utsav by those who are honest, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:23 PM Huge increase in the number of taxpayers in the last financial year, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:22 PM Predicting fiscal deficit at 3.3% of GDP, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:21 PM In 2017-18 the central government will receive GST benefits for just 11 months, and it will have its impact, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:20 PM 24 public sector units to be divested, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:20 PM All steps will be taken to eliminate use of cryptocurrencies, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:18 PM Bank recap to help banks lend additional Rs 5 lakh crore, says Finance Minister.

1 February 2018, 12:16 PM A comprehensive gold policy, gold monetisation scheme will be revamped, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

1 February 2018, 12:15 PM RBI Act being ammended, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.