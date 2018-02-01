Union Budget 2018 Live: Major announcements by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

1 February 2018, 17:57 PM The Finance Minister proposed to increase the digital intensity in education and move from ‘‘black board’’ to ‘‘digital board’’.

1 February 2018, 17:55 PM Govt will initiate an integrated B.Ed. programme for teachers. We have amended the Right to Education Act to enable more than 13 lakh untrained teachers to get trained, Jaitley said.

1 February 2018, 17:54 PM Government is implementing a comprehensive social security and protection programme to reach every household of old, widows, orphaned children, divyaang and deprived as per the Socio Economic Caste Census.

1 February 2018, 17:54 PM Focus of the Government next year will be on providing maximum livelihood opportunities in the rural areas by spending more on livelihood, agriculture and allied activities and construction of rural infrastructure.

1 February 2018, 17:53 PM Ground water irrigation scheme under Prime Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojna- Har Khet ko Pani will be taken up in 96 deprived irrigation districts

1 February 2018, 17:52 PM Government is spending Rs 16000 crore Prime Minister Saubhagya Yojana for providing electricity to all households of the country. Under this scheme, four crores poor households are being provided with electricity connection free of charge.

1 February 2018, 12:49 PM Smartphones to become costlier: 20 percent custom duty on mobile phones. Duty on some parts of television to go up py 15 percent

1 February 2018, 12:49 PM Education and health cess to be increased from 3 percent to 4 percent

1 February 2018, 12:44 PM Long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh to be taxed at the rate of 10 percent

1 February 2018, 12:41 PM Rs 1 lakh deduction for critically ill senior citizen

1 February 2018, 12:36 PM All senior citizens can claim benefit of reduction Rs 50,000 year for any general health expenditure and health insurance premium

1 February 2018, 12:34 PM Standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in lieu of transport and medical reimbursements for salaried employees

1 February 2018, 12:30 PM 100 percent tax deduction for the first five years to companies registered as farmer producer companies with a turnover of Rs 100 crore and above

1 February 2018, 12:29 PM NO CHANGE IN PERSONAL INCOME TAX RATES FOR SALARIED CLASS

1 February 2018, 12:16 PM Revised emoluments for President - Rs 5 lakh, Vice President - Rs 4 lakh and Governor - Rs 3.5 lakh

1 February 2018, 12:16 PM Rs 80,000 crore disinvestment target for 2018-19, target for 2017-18 has been exceeded and will reach Rs 1 lakh crore

1 February 2018, 12:14 PM Government to take all steps to eliminate use of cryptocurrencies which are being used to fund illegitimate transactions

1 February 2018, 12:13 PM Airports Authority of India now has 124 airports, this will be expanded by 5 times. Aim of 1 billion trips a year

1 February 2018, 12:13 PM UDAN --Ude Desh ka Aam naagrik -- scheme will connect 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads

1 February 2018, 12:13 PM Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up; Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru

1 February 2018, 12:11 PM All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators. All railways stations and trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively

1 February 2018, 12:01 PM Rs 1,48,528 crore - the capital expenditure for Railways for 2018-19

1 February 2018, 12:00 PM Govt to contribute 12 percent of the wages as EPF in all sectors for the next three years. Contributions from women employees will be brought down from 12 percent to 8 percent

1 February 2018, 11:55 AM Allocation of Rs 56,619 crore for SC welfare and Rs 39,135 crore for ST welfare

1 February 2018, 11:55 AM Government to contribute 12 percent of EPF contribution for new employees in all sectors

1 February 2018, 11:51 AM Target of Rs 3 lakh crore for lending under PM MUDRA Yojana

1 February 2018, 11:44 AM One government medical college to for every 3 parliamentary constituencies by upgrading 24 district-level colleges

1 February 2018, 11:43 AM Launching National Health Protection Scheme to cover 10 crore poor and vulnerable families, benefiting approximately 50 crore people

1 February 2018, 11:38 AM Rs 5 lakh per family per year for medical reimbursement, under National Health Protection Scheme

1 February 2018, 11:36 AM Rs 1 lakh crore to be allocated over four years under scheme for revitalizing school infrastructure called RISE - Revitalizing Infrastructure in School Education

1 February 2018, 11:35 AM 8 crore free gas connections to poor families under Ujjawala scheme and 4 crore electricity connections to the poor under Saubhagya Yojana

1 February 2018, 11:29 AM Rs 14.34 lakh crore to be spent for rural infrastructure

1 February 2018, 11:25 AM Restructured National Bamboo Mission to be launched with an allocation of Rs 1290 crore to promote bamboo sector in a holistic manner

1 February 2018, 11:19 AM Will issue Kisan Credit Cards

1 February 2018, 11:19 AM We have decided to give 1.5 times the cost incurred to farmers as MSP

1 February 2018, 11:18 AM Agri-market development fund with a corpus of Rs 2000 crore to be set up for developing agricultural markets

1 February 2018, 11:17 AM MSP of all Kharif Crops will increase

1 February 2018, 11:15 AM The Minimum Support Price of all crops shall be increased to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost

1 February 2018, 11:15 AM Our government comitted to increasing farmers' income and improving farm welfare

1 February 2018, 09:39 AM FM is expected to raise the threshold for tax deduction on the interest paid on bank deposits from current Rs 10,000

1 February 2018, 09:38 AM Employment-intensive sectors will most likely be boosted in the Budget

1 February 2018, 09:36 AM Small businesses may get some sops to ease pain caused to them due to chaotic rollout of the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation

1 February 2018, 09:36 AM Union Budget 2018 is expected to give a major push to digitization

1 February 2018, 09:35 AM Budget 2018, among other things, will extensively look to stabilise GST in the country

1 February 2018, 09:35 AM It is expected that Union Budget 2018 will lay emphasis on railways infrastructure development

1 February 2018, 09:34 AM It is widely expected that common man may get some relief in income tax by way of a raise in the exemption limit from the current level of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum