Chennai rape

Chennai 11-year-old rape case: 18 accused thrashed in public, lawyers refuse to defend alleged rapists

The accused persons involve security men, lift operator, plumbers and water suppliers who worked in the apartment where the minor victim lived with her parents. 

Reuters photo

CHENNAI: Eighteen men, accused of raping an 11-year girl child over a period of seven months, were allegedly attacked by a group of persons, including lawyers, while being produced in a Chennai court on Tuesday. 

Advocates of the Chennai High Court have refused to defend the accused as anger spiralled over the shocking incident of child sexual abuse.

The accused persons involve security men, lift operator, plumbers and water suppliers who worked in the apartment where the minor girl lived with her parents. The men sedated the minor with drugs and then took her turns to rape her in vacant apartments, police said. 

They threatened to injure the victim with knives and release videos of the sexual assault if she told anyone.

Later, the minor confided in her elder sister who was visiting from Delhi. The family then filed a police complaint. 

“The accused were produced in Mahila Court today, and a large number of advocates and the local public gathered around them and raised slogans against the accused. The general public attacked the accused, not the lawyers," said the president of the Chennai High Court Advocate Association, G. Mohana Krishnan.

"We have decided not to appear for the accused. We are sending the decision to the association. We are also sending our decision to advocate associations all over Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry and request not to appear for the accused," he added.

